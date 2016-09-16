Police on Wednesday arrested a teacher in connection with the abduction and rape of a minor girl.

According to police, the accused, Rajiv Gandhi (33), a teacher in a private school in Panruti, had taken a 13-year-old girl studying in another private school to a secluded location and raped her. The incident happened in June and the accused had been on the run since then. The police arrested Rajiv Gandhi and remanded him to custody.

He was charged under provisions of Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.