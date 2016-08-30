An app would also be launched to make ticket bookings on STC buses for long distance travel

The Transport Department has taken a leaf out of the Railway ticket booking system and plans to implement ‘tatkal’ ticket booking for state transport buses.

“In order to meet the demand from people who have to undertake last minute travel, the department plans to introduce ‘tatkal’ ticketing system in long-distance buses in the State. For this purpose, four seats per bus would be reserved,” M.R. Vijayabhaskar, Transport Minister, announced in the Assembly on Monday.

An app would also be launched to enable people to make ticket bookings on state transport buses for long distance travel, he said.

The Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd (TDFC) has proposed to give financial assistance for purchase of 176 new buses to all the State Transport Undertakings and financial assistance for Motor Vehicle Tax bonus and other working capital, the Minister said in the policy note tabled in the Assembly. TDFC’s total deposits were Rs. 2,148.90 crore as of March 31, 2016, the note said.

The department also plans to expand the scheme to issue Smart Card based driving licences and registration certificates to all its RTOs at the earliest, the policy note said. The Smart Card project was introduced on a pilot basis in three RTOs at Chennai (South), Sivaganga and Cuddalore.

However, almost three years after the government announced that autorickshaws plying in Chennai would be fitted with electronic digital fare meters with printer and GPS facility, there has been no progress.

The policy note said ELCOT was evaluating the tender and it would be completed soon.