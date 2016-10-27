Twenty seven Tasmac shops, selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Kamudhi, Mudukulathur, Kadaladi and Pramakudi areas would remain closed for two days on October 29 and 30 and all the 139 shops in the district for a day on October 30 in view of Thevar Jayanthi from October 28 to 30.

To ensure that the event would pass off peacefully, Collector S. Natarajan has ordered the closure of 23 shops in Kamudhi, Mudukulathur and Kadaladi blocks, one shop in Parthibanur and three shops in Kamudhakudi on the day of Deepavali on October 29 and 30, an official release said.

The Collector also ordered the closure of all the 139 Tasmac shops, the attached bars, licensed bars operated in Raja Rajeswari Towers, SMS Lodge and the shops and bars in the Mandapam Station of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and INS Parundu, the Naval Air Station at Uchipulli on October 30, the release said.