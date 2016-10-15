Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) will be conducting division level consumers’ grievances redress meeting at the offices of Executive Engineer at the below mentioned dates:

Salem Town – Vazhapad: October 15 at 11 a.m. (04292-222210, 94458-52350), Salem West - October 19 at 3 p.m. (0427-2270101, 94458 52320), Attur October 22 at 11 a.m. (04282-240861, 94458-52340) and Salem South - October26 at 3 p.m. (0427 2270280, 94458-52330).

Consumers of the above divisions can attend the meeting and get their grievances settled, a release from R. Manivannan, Superintending Engineer, Salem Electricity Distribution Circle, stated.