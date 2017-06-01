Tamilisai challenges Stalin to eat beef

more-in

State BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday challenged Opposition leader and DMK working president M.K. Stalin to eat beef in protest against cattle sale regulations notified by the Central government.

She was responding to Mr. Stalin’s comments on the cattle sale regulation and the attack on an IIT- Madras research scholar who protested by eating beef.

“I am asking Annan (elder brother) Stalin. If you have so much concern, protest by eating beef like how the students are eating. We will see what happens in Tamil Nadu,” said Ms. Soundararajan at a press conference at the BJP’s state headquarters in T. Nagar.

Ms. Soundararajan contended that the IIT Madras administration should not have permitted the beef-eating protest inside the campus.

She said the rules do not prohibit slaughter of cattle and merely tries to protect them. “This law only seeks to protect cows that are like our mothers, gods,” she contended.

Meanwhile in Erode, BJP national secretary H Raja demanded the suspension of IIT Madras Dean (Students) Sivakumar for failing to prevent students from consuming beef as a sign of protest.