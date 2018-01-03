Tamil Nadu State Board Class 12 examinations to begin on March 3

more-in

The Higher Secondary Second Year examination of March/April 2018 will be held from March 3 and conclude on April 6, the Department of Government Examinations announced on Wednesday.

The examination for Class 12 students will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 1.15 p.m. Students will get 10 minutes to read the question papers and an additional five minutes to fill in their particulars in the answer sheets, which will be issued at 10.10 a.m., according to a department media release.

Candidates who arrive for the examination after the first 15 minutes will not be admitted.

Practical examination

The current system requires candidates to secure a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams in the subjects that include practicals.

Special papers

Candidates would be allowed to bring ordinary calculator without programming for Statistcs, Business Maths and Droughtsman Civil examinations. The candidates should also bring black ball point pen to shade in the OMR answer sheets for Computer Science examination, the DGE has said.