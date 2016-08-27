The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has urged the public to use eco-friendly idols during the upcoming Vinayaka Chathurthi festival to protect waterbodies. The idols are usually immersed in the sea, lakes and rivers after the completion of the puja.

The TNPCB chairman Hans Raj Verma said it is the duty of every citizen to protect the environment and safeguard waterbodies in order to ensure that drinking water sources are uncontaminated. He urged the public to ensure that idols are made of raw clay and other eco-friendly materials like kizhangu flour or made from sago paste and do not have any chemicals.

Only such idols shall be permitted for immersion in waterbodies.

Water soluble and non-toxic dyes should be used, he added in the statement.