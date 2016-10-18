The Tamil Nadu Medical Council has rejected the proposed draft bill on a National Medical Commission mooted by the Niti Aayog Committee.

The decision was taken at its special consultative meeting held at Kanniyakumari here on Monday, said its president (In charge) J.A. Jayalal. It was unanimously decided to lend moral support to the members of Indian Medical Association for their proposed nation-wide satyagraha on November 16, he added.

Dr. Jayalal told reporters that the medical education and health were subjects on the Concurrent list and the Centre shall not replace the democratic and representative Medical Council with a fully-nominated medical commission without representation from the states and universities. The initiative of the Union government intended to make it as an extension of Health Ministry and not an autonomous body.