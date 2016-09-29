The Honourable Chief Minister has been advised a few days stay in the hospital for recuperative treatment.
The Honourable Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who was admitted in the Apollo Hospitals for fever on September 22, has responded well to the treatment, Apollo hospitals sources said.
Necessary evaluation tests are being carried out. The Honourable Chief Minister has been advised a few days stay in the hospital for recuperative treatment.
