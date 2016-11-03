SLIDESHOW
The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy

  All for ‘Amma’

If things go as per plan, she will be discharged in 3 weeks.

With a marked improvement in her health status, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is likely to be moved out of the critical care unit (CCU) to a private room in about three days, informed sources told The Hindu on Thursday.

A room has been readied for her in Apollo Hospitals in preparation for this move, it is learnt.

In view of the progress she has been making, sources added that if things go as per plan, Ms. Jayalalithaa will be discharged in three weeks. After a team of about 15 specialists, including cardiologists, a pulmonologist, intensivists, infectious disease specialists and a nephrologist, sat down together to stop a mitral valve leak leading to fluid collection in the lungs by calibrating the drug dosage, the infection was treated successfully. Since then, there has been a steady improvement in her health condition. The CM has been conscious after she was taken off day-time sedation in the third week of October.

“Not only is she conscious, but she even wrote down her own menu and is eating her food, and not being fed through a tube,” a source said.

Physiotherapy is being continued to help rehabilitation after she spent nearly a month on a hospital bed.

Soon, she will also be able to speak, doctors said.

It is expected that a bulletin explaining her health condition will be issued in three or four days.

