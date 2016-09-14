Skilled manpower, presence of MSMEs major advantages

In the last few years, several States had organised road shows and meetings in Coimbatore to attract investments to their respective States. In many cases, the Chief Ministers of these States had also taken part in these events, offered incentives and assured of several facilities. This includes Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. However, there are very few companies that invest outside Tamil Nadu compared to the number that are present here, say industry sources. Even those who have invested in States such as Gujarat are now expanding again in Tamil Nadu.

Industries look at local issues of each State, labour availability before investing in another State. Labour availability, presence of micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs), and productivity are major advantages in Tamil Nadu, says a textile industry representative. There are hardly any industries that have expanded to Karnataka.

The president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, Vanitha Mohan, said investment decisions of industries depend on the environmental climate, services and facilities, and living conditions for the employees and workers in a State. Suppliers usually prefer to be close to their consumers. The advantages in Tamil Nadu, according to her, include availability of skilled manpower and presence of a large number of MSMEs.

Reporting by

M. Soundariya Preetha