Talks on sharing seats among the allies of the People’s Welfare Front for the local body poll is on, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi will face the election as part of the PWF, according to party leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Talking to press persons at Pattiveeranpatti near here on Thursday, he ruled out alliance with any other parties in the forthcoming local body poll. The PWF allies would jointly face the election. The State Election Commission should act impartially, he added.

On the Cauvery issue, he said the rights of Tamil Nadu over Cauvery water were totally denied. The Centre failed to prevent violence in Karnataka and remained a silent spectator to the attacks on the Tamil. Properties worth Rs. 25,000 crore were damaged. Though no major incidents were reported in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised Tamil Nadu as well as Karnataka not to indulge in violence and maintain peace. Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party always took a stand against the Tamil. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam remained silent over the attacks in Karnataka.

All political parties should join together to solve the issue. It was the right time to show our strength to New Delhi. Cauvery Management Board should be constituted immediately, he stressed.

The Centre should also take steps to link rivers in south India. The VCK party cadres would take part in rail roko agitation, and he would take part in the protest Chennai on Friday, he added.