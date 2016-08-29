Police and Forest Dept. officials of TN and Karnataka to exchange information

The police and Forest Department officials of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka held joint discussion at Madheswaran Hills on Saturday on checking criminal activities on the T.N. – Karnataka border.

According to police sources here, the official teams of both the States discussed the steps to be initiated to check crimes on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, prevent infiltration of anti-social and extremist elements, and poaching of wild animals.

The officials discussed the possibility of exchanging information instantly on the movement of Naxalites in the border villages, launching combing operation without any delay and sharing information about persons missing from border villages.

The meeting also decided to launch joint operation to check the activities of anti-social elements in the villages.

Superintendents of Police P. Rajan (Salem), Bandi Gangadhar (Dharmapuri), D. Mahesh Kumar (Krishnagiri), Mohan Nawaz, Additional SP, Erode, M. Natarajan, Deputy SP, Mettur, along with the forest officials participated in the discussion on behalf of Tamil Nadu.

Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, Superintendent of Police, Chamrajnagar district, led the Karnataka team comprising police and forest officials.