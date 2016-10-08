Appeal to govt: BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan visited Hindu Munnani cadre who were arrested for rioting during the funeral procession of Sasikumar in Coimbatore at the Vellore Central Prison on Friday.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

The BJP leader met Hindu Munnani workers in Vellore jail

Referring to the recent arrests of persons with suspected links with Islamic State, BJP’s State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan on Friday said the arrests indicated that Tamil Nadu had a link with the “religious fundamentalist group” and called for strong action from the government.

She was here to meet 150 persons, who were arrested for rioting following the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary C. Sasikumar in Coimbatore, at the Vellore Central Prison.

“The State government should co-operate with the National Investigation Agency and share intelligence. The recent arrests indicated that TN is an area for this religious fundamentalist group. The State government should take strong action,” she said.

She said the police had failed to prevent the continuous murders of Hindu organisation leaders in the State. “Sasikumar’s case has been transferred to CB-CID but there has been no headway,” she added.

She noted that many persons, who were not related to the riots following the murder of Sasikumar, had been arrested. “More than 400 persons have been arrested. Around 150 persons have been imprisoned in Vellore Central Prison, which is far away from Coimbatore. This is a vengeful act of the police,” she said.

She claimed that no proper details were provided for the families of these arrested persons. If the situation continued, the party would be forced to approach the human rights commission, she added.

“Those with no connection with the violence should be released immediately,” she said. Those imprisoned in Vellore jail complained that the quality of drinking water was poor and there were cases of diarrhoea, she said, adding that the party office bearers had been asked to talk to the jailor.