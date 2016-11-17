Scientists explaining a point on leaf spot disease to a banana grower of Vennavalkudi near Pudukottai on Wednesday.

The incidence of sigatoka leaf spot disease in banana has been on the rise in a few parts of the district and a team of scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Vamban have been visiting disease affected fields, which results in poor yield.

Shortly after the incidence of the disease, it spreads all along the leaf increasing in size forming a larger dead area on the leaf preventing photosynthetic functioning of the leaf.

Banana is largely grown in Thiruvarangulam, Pudukkottai and Karambakudi blocks in the district and the incidence of the disease has been quite serious in Tiruvarangulam block.

The team, which visited Vennavalkudi near Tiruvarangulam, analysed the symptoms. Initially, the infected areas developed tiny yellow elongated spots on leaves “Sigatoka leaf spot is a serious disease in banana resulting in severe fall in yield,” said S.Mathiyazhagan, Asstant Professor Plant Pathology of the Kendra. Almost all varieties -- ‘Robusta’, ‘rasthali’, ‘nendran’ , ‘monthan’, ‘poovan’ and ‘grandnine’ were susceptible to the disease.

Low temperature, humid weather and heavy rainfall period hastened the development and faster spread of the disease. Fields with poor drainage and low fertility were other reasons for the disease.

On the remedial measures, he suggested farmers should cut and immediately destroy the infected leaf blades. The fields must be clean and free from weeds and grass to check humidity. Drainage should be ensured and no water-logging should be allowed. He advised farmers to ensure application of foliar spraying of fungicide.

Further details can be had by dialling 99445-20544; R.Manimekalai, Programme coordinator, by dialling 04322 290321 and R.P.Gnanamalar, Professor and Head, National Pulses Research Centre, Vamban.