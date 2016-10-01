A team of doctors including a forensic expert from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, began post-mortem on Swathi murder case suspect Ramkumar, who allegedly committed suicide in the high-security Puzhal Central Prison on On September 18, 2016.

Ramkumar, the lone suspect in the murder of Swathi at Chennai’s Nungambakkam railway station, allegedly committed suicide by “pulling and biting into a live electric wire” inside the prison.

His body was kept at the morgue of Royapettah Government Hospital. The post-mortem was not taken up immediately as the family moved the Madras High Court and then the Supreme Court seeking the presence of a private doctor of their choice during the procedure. For the first time after the alleged suicide, Ramkumar’s family member Paramasivam has been allowed to identify the body kept in the mortuary. Security has been beefed up around the hospital. The body is likely to be handed over to the family on Saturday afternoon.