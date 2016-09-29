The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a plea by the father of Swathi murder case accused P. Ramkumar, who allegedly committed suicide in jail, seeking the presence of an independent expert at the time of his son’s autopsy.

The petition will be the first case to be heard by a Bench led by Justice J.S. Khehar in the Supreme Court.

R. Paramasivan, the accused’s father, approached the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court refused the plea for an independent expert, but stayed the autopsy till September 30 for the family to move the Supreme Court.

Justice N. Kirubikaran of the High Court had said in the case that “no one, that too, a person, who lost his only son or has an apprehension regarding the cause of death of his son, should go empty handed, without any relief”. The High Court had, however, directed that the autopsy should be conducted not later than on October 1.

Challenging the High Court order giving a deadline for the conduct of post-mortem as “erroneous”, Mr. Paramasivan, in a petition drawn by advocate G.S. Mani and represented by advocates A. Lakshmi Narayanan and S. Rajanikanth, sought the High Court order to be stayed till the Supreme Court finally decides his plea for an independent expert.

The petition referred to the 1995 circular of the National Human Rights Commission, which had directed all States and Union Territories to videograph autopsies in custodial death cases and send them to the Commission.

The petition quoted the Gokulraj verdict of the Madras High Court which in June 2015 had allowed the presence of a doctor of the family's choice.

Swathi, a software engineer, was hacked to death in broad daylight while waiting for a suburban train at the Nungambakkam railway station.

