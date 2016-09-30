Creating awareness:Students taking out a rally in Kodaikanal town on Thursday to mark World Tourism Day.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan

Sustainable tourism based on the bearable capacity of the Kodaikanal hill should be executed in order to protect the environment and ecology of the hill station, said Collector T.G. Vinay.

Addressing the World Tourism Day programme held at Mother Teresa University here on Thursday, he said that all hill stations have certain bearing capacity. Moreover, hill stations have restrictions on usage of land, water and on development of infrastructure facilities.

“Meticulous planning is essential for tourism development on hill station based on its bearing capacity, failing which it would affect its natural beauty. Such sustainable development will minimise man-animal conflict and protect nature”, he advised.

“What Kodaikanal need today is a clean, responsible and sustainable development. Educating and enlightening tourists on protection of environment and minimise the use of plastic and other non-biodegradable items and effective awareness on these things will protect its ecology”, he pointed out.

The Collector also expressed his concerns over facilities at prime tourist spots for differently abled persons. There was no proper access for differently abled persons to reach these spots, he said.

Mother Teresa University could undertake a research on sustainable tourism development plan suitable for the next 25 years for Kodaikanal, he suggested.

Deputy Director of Horticulture M. Mohan Ram said Bryant Park had attracted record number of tourists this year and more than 4.5 lakhs tourists have arrived so far. Revenue Divisional Officer N. Suresh said tourists should be educated on importance of green tourism.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan said Kodaikanal received eight lakh tourists a year even though bearing capacity of the hill was round one lakh. Around 10,000 vehicles entered Berjam lake area alone. Introduction of mass transport system like buses from Moyar point to Berijam lake will scale down air pollution.

University Registrar N. Geetha stated that Kodaikanal had witnessed drastic change in the last three decades. Streams that had excess flow earlier have turned dry now.

The Collector flagged off a tourism awareness rally which stared at Municipal office and ended at Moonjikkal.