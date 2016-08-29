After being in police custody for two days, Reena Joyce Mary, a suspected Maoist, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on Sunday. The court adjourned the case till September 9.

Amid tight security, Reena Joyce Mary was produced before the court in the morning and later taken back to Vellore prison.

Dindigul police had taken her under custody for two days to investigate her involvement in arms training in Kodaikanal in 2008 along with Naveen Prasad, who was gunned down in an encounter during search operation.

Though the police had time till 5 p.m. on Sunday to produce her before the court, they produced her before the court in the morning after completing the investigation.

Q-Branch police had arrested Reena in Padappai in Kanchipuram district.

The police produced her before Dindigul Judicial Magistrate Court on August 26, and sought permission to take her under their custody. The court had granted permission for two days’ police custody of the accused.

In the 2008 encounter, 10 suspected Maoists, including a woman Maoist, had managed to escape. Later, the police arrested Ranjith, Kannan and Neelamegam at various places.

Naveen Prasad was gunned down by the police in an encounter in 2008 as he was engaged in arms training on the hills. Seized documents revealed that there were women members in the group and they had escaped during the search operation. A probe suggested that Reena Joyce Mary had contact with her accomplices on Kodaikanal hills.