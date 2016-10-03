Suspected Maoist S. Palanivelu, who was arrested by the police in Mettur town.— Photo: Special Arrangement

The ‘Q’ branch police on Saturday evening arrested a person suspected to be from Pallikoduthanur in Salem. Palanivel (36) allegedly has a case sheet against him and was also involved in a murder case.

According to sources, on a tip-off, the ‘Q’ branch police had been watching the movement of Palanivel for the last three months. A special operation nabbed him at a park in Mettur town on Saturday evening. Pamphlets and other Maoist literature meant for distribution to the public were allegedly seized from him, the sources added.

Palanivel was produced in the residence of Judicial Magistrate 2 Mettur on Sunday morning, and was remanded in judicial custody till October 14. He has been lodged in the Salem Central Prison.

He is said to have taken on rent a house at Pallipalayam in the neighbouring Namakkal district, and was employed as a construction worker in Mettur.

Q branch police sources said a group of 23 persons, led by Palanivel, allegedly murdered two persons over a family dispute in the village in 2003. He was arrested but came out on bail later and went underground and could not be traced.

Non-bailable warrant

The Salem District Court had issued non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

In 2010, he came in contact with an advocate Haribabu, who was having CPI (ML) connection. Palanivel joined the organisation and was actively involved in its activities.

While taking part in a training programme in Murugamalai forests near Periyakulam in Theni district in 2011, a police team raided the area and arrested Palanivel and others. Once again he went underground after coming out on bail.

In 2012, Palanivel was arrested by a special team of Odisha police on charge of visiting the State and procuring illegal arms. He faced the trial which was over a couple of years ago. He returned to Tamil Nadu after serving a sentence in Odisha.

‘Q’ branch sources said of late Palanivel had been involved in the promoting extremist activities near Mettur and was motivating residents of the surrounding villages to revolt against the State. He was also involved in activities of strengthening the Maoist movement, raising funds for the movement and enrolling more members. The sources said ‘Q’ branch police is on the lookout for his associates involved in illegal activities.

Accused of a murder and promoting extremist activities, the youth has been remanded in judicial custody