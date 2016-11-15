Vendors should provide their personal details, along with identity proof, the trade they are involved in and the location of trade for the survey. —photo for representational purpose only

A street vendor survey is under way in all 10 town pancyayats in Tiruvannamalai district.

The survey, being carried out from Monday (14 November), is as per the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules 2015.

According to a release from District Collector Prashant M. Wadnere, planning for the welfare of street vendors, giving and cancelling certificates for vending, classification of vendors, controlling vending in unsuitable places, allocation of alternative places and cleaning of the surroundings are to be covered under the act.

The vendors shall provide details of their name, address of residence, date of birth, caste, identity proof (copy of ration card or Aadhaar card or voter ID), the trade they are involved in, location of trade when town panchayat staff come to them seeking details.

The ten town panchayats that will be covered in the district are Chengam, Kalambur, Chetpet, Polur, Kannamangalam, Vettavalam, Kilpennathur, Pudupalayam, Peranamallur and Desur in the district.