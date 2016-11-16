Survey of roadside vendors has been taken up under Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules 2015 in nine town panchayats in the district.

In a statement, the Collector, A. Sivagnanam, said that employees of the town panchayats of Watrap, Seithur, Kariyapatti, Chettiyarpatti, Mamsapuram, Sundarapandiyam, W. Pudupatti, Mallankinaru and S. Kodikulam have undertaken the survey. The district administration would make plans like giving them certificates, categorising them based on the nature of their business, providing them identity cards, and fixing of rent based on the area of land occupation.