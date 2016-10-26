The Department of Handloom and Textiles has launched a survey of the power looms in the district for the provision of government assistants to the workers employed in them.

The survey which commenced on October 20 will be continued for the next two months.

The State Government has announced various benefits and concessions to the work force employed in the power loom units functioning across the state. It wanted to ensure that the government benefits and concessions reached the target group.

The staff of the weavers cooperative societies and the inspectors of handloom attached to the Deputy Commissioner of Handloom functioning in the city have been drafted for the survey work.

The power loom unit workers should keep ready photo copy of the ration card, voter identity card, five copies of the first page bank pass book and passport size photo and should hand over the same to the survey team when they visit the units, an official press release issued here recently said.

The release called upon the power loom units personnel to extend full cooperation for the successful holding of the survey.