: A survey to assess noise and pollution levels will be conducted in major cities in the State on the penultimate day and on the day of the Deepavali festival. People should not pollute the atmosphere and celebrate smoke-free Deepavali, according to Collector T.G. Vinay.

In a press release here on Tuesday he said that the assessment would take place for two days in Chennai, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Vellore, Tirupur, Hosur and Cuddalore in the State. The high-decibel crackers would affect the ears. So crackers should not be burst between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The Pollution Control Board has been creating awareness among public and school children on ways to celebrate a safe Deepavali. The Collector also appealed to the public not to buy crackers made without following the Supreme Court guidelines.