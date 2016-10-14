The police administration has planned to install surveillance cameras at 50 select crime-prone places across the district, said S. J. Chandran, Senior Superintendent of Police.

Speaking after inaugurating the surveillance cameras at Keezhakasakudi near here on Thursday, he said that it had been planned to set up the cameras at an estimate of Rs. 88 lakh. The cameras would be sponsored by various government and private institutions.

He said that the surveillance cameras would check incidence of crimes. The work on setting up the cameras would be taken up shortly and completed within three months.

Later, he affixed bull’s eye stickers on two-wheelers and four-wheelers. D. Vamseedhara Reddy and Gunasekaran, both Superintendents of Police, were present.

The cameras would

be sponsored by various government and private

institutions