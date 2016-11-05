Surprise inspection

Superintendent of Police N Manivannan made a surprise inspection at the district court here on Friday to check how the police cases were handled by public prosecutors with assistance of police personnel. He also transferred a Special Sub Inspector (SSI) of police to the Armed Reserve (AR) police on charges of dereliction of duty. The inspection was primarily to check whether the police personnel from various police stations, assigned on court duty, report at the court on time and briefed public prosecutors (PPs) well in advance before the cases filed were taken up for hearing, the SP said. He said policemen with case diaries had the obligation to meet the PPs at least around 9 30 a.m., half an hour before courts started the proceedings.