A special team of officers of Salem Railway Division conducted surprise check in various railway stations to check ticketless travel and collected a fine of Rs. 15,390 from the commuters found travelling without tickets on Monday.

During the surprise “fortress” ticket checking drive, the officials conducted thorough checking at all the entry and exit points in the respective railway stations in the Jolarpet – Salem section in the Jolarpet – Erode passenger train.

About 20 staff attached to the commercial branch of the Salem Railway Division, along with Railway Protection Force personnel, led by Viju Vin, Divisional Commercial Manager, checked the passengers in the stations between Lokur and Danishpet railway stations.

Fine

A total of 55 people were booked for travelling without tickets and a fine of Rs. 15,390 was collected from the erring commutes.

The people travelling without tickets will be arrested under Section 137 of Indian Railways Act and produced before the Railway Magistrate, Chennai.

The offence is punishable with an imprisonment up to a term of six months and / or with fine up to Rs. 1,000, the release added.