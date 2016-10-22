The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider hearing a plea for direction to the Tamil Nadu government to release persons arrested for sharing information about the health status of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on social media.

A Bench led by Justice Dipak Misra will hear on October 24 an application filed by Tamil Nadu resident K.R. Ramaswamy, through advocate G.S. Mani, seeking a bar on arrest of any person, including himself, for sharing information on Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health condition.

Mr. Ramaswamy had earlier moved the Madras High Court for a status report on the Chief Minister’s health. The applicant alleged that the State Police had lodged an FIR against him for “talking” about Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health.

The application contended that the Supreme Court had already pulled up the Tamil Nadu government for filing “frivolous” criminal defamation cases.