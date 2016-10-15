Gopalkrishna Gandhi (right), former Governor of West Bengal, hands over the doctorate certificate to Narthaki Nataraj at the Periyar Maniammai University’s 24th convocation in Thanjavur on Friday. K. Veeramani, Chancellor, looks on. —Photo: R.M. Rajarathinam

Gopalkrishna Gandhi calls for accommodation of politically divergent views

: Respect for the opponents and their views is dwindling in the national political scene. Regrettable words are being used to attack political adversaries, former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi lamented here on Friday.

At the 24th convocation of the Periyar Maniammai University, Mr. Gandhi pointed out that superstition, religious animosity and hatred were on the rise despite scientific advancements, and secularism was under immense threat. “That is exactly what Periyar E.V. Ramasamy Naicker and former Governor General C. Rajagopalachari warned us about,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Tracing the life and times of these two ideologically different-yet-close friends, Mr. Gandhi noted that one must not stress on their differences just to highlight their affinity. They shared a beautiful relationship built on mutual admiration.

Use of regrettable words to describe the political opponents has vitiated the political atmosphere of the day and it is important that we learn from Periyar and Rajaji how to respect ideologically varied personalities. That “tremendous balance” came from the mutual respect that they had for each other even when their differences remained strong and sharp.

Stating that the increasing hatred lowered the political culture of the country, he observed that the sweetness of political memory had been lost and only bitterness remained. “We need to correct that,” he said.

“When increasing superstition, religious hatred and animosity mark the day, one can’t think of a better leader than Periyar who is not just a figurehead from the past, but someone who beckons us to the future,” Mr. Gandhi said. He hoped that international awards would be instituted in the name of Periyar on the lines of the Nobel Prize, to honour those advancing social justice, liberal arts and sciences of the future.

Periyar Maniammai University chancellor K. Veeramani explained the relevance of Periyar’s ideals and social contribution in the current political situation and urged the graduates to carry the legacy into the spheres of their learning and activity to be of help to the society.

Renowned transgendered bharatanatyam artist Narthaki Nataraj was conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) on the occasion for displaying strong will, courage and steadfast determination in the face of many societal hurdles as a third gender.

A total of 945 graduates including 73 medal winners were conferred degrees at the convocation.