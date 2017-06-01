Suj/IIT M students protest, demand expulsion of attacker/

more-in

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the gate of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras after police prevented a few outfits from holding demonstrations condemning the attack on R. Sooraj, a Ph D scholar inside the campus.

Sooraj, a member of Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, had been attacked by a group of students on Tuesday for participating in a beef eating festival organised by another group of students on Sunday.

Expecting a trouble around the campus, the city police cordoned the area around IIT early on Wednesday and police personnel along with IIT guards were deployed at all gates. Visitors were allowed inside only after verification. Joint Commissioner of Police S.Manoharan and Deputy Commissioners of Police V.Balakrishnan and P.Sundarvadivel are camping there to supervise the bandobust.

Around 100 activists of Revolutionary Students and Youth Front (RSYF) came to the front gate holding placards against the Union Government and squatted on the road. A scuffle ensued when the police had to evict them forcefully. After a struggle, they along with a few children were taken into custody by police. Another group of activists owing allegiance to Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam arrived with beef and conducted a beef-eating protest before they were taken into custody.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists blocked the Sardar Patel road and shouted slogans demanding the action against persons who indulged in attacks on Sooraj. They also said the IIT campus became a haven for RSS activists and the guilty must be punished. The activists demanded the Union government from safronising the IIT campus.

Admitted for surgery

Sooraj, who was taken to the Institute’s hospital on Tuesday night was later shifted to Apollo Hospital for surgery to set right a fractured cheek bone.

On Tuesday, he had been taken to Sankara Nethralaya where a CT scan was done to rule out eye injury. His friends said he was in the intensive care unit and surgery would be done after swelling subsided.

Manish Kumar Singh has been admitted to Sundaram Medical Foundation reportedly for treatment of a fractured arm, according to his friends.

On Wednesday, the students organised a protest march and gave a representation to the Dean of Students. They had two demands: that the students involved in violence should be expelled as they feared that the the administration would let go Manish Kumar Singh, who had allegedly attacked Sooraj on Tuesday, with just a penalty.

They also said action taken against the involved students should be communicated to the general students body.

In their letter to the Dean the students said the alleged attacker had issued threats to two students on separate occasions a day before the attack. They said that the institute authorities had not acted on earlier complaints which “had resulted in this ghastly incident.”

The students wanted the Institute to take full responsibility for the hospital expences of Sooraj.

When their meeting with the Dean did not yield any positive outcome the students protested near the gate. But they later said they would wait for a day before intensifying their protest.

Kotturpuram Police booked a case against Manish and five others for attacking Sooraj. Similarly, another case was booked against Sooraj on a complaint from the otherside.

