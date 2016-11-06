Suicide of farmers is shocking the society at large and it is a brazen shame to the State and central governments, said P.R. Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Tamilnadu Farmers Association here on Saturday.

Addressing reporters before embarking on a State-wide rally ‘meet the people’ programme from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanniyakumari, Mr. Pandian said that it is the bounden duty of the State and the Centre to stop farmers’ suicides due to lack of water for irrigation in delta districts.

The death of a 37-year old farmer Azhagesan of Tiruvarur district, who fainted on his farm after seeing his crop withering due to lack of water for irrigation on Friday night was a shocking, he said.

The Union government should understand the gravity of the situation and come forward to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority and take immediate steps to link all rivers, he added.

He urged the government to waive the crop loans availed by the farmers.

Mr. Pandian along with senior Congress leader and Gandhi Peravai president Kumari Ananthan paid respect to the urn containing the sacred ashes of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Mandapam before beginning his Statewide tour.

Mr. Kumari Ananthan flagged off the rally.

The rally would pass through several districts before reaching Chennai on November 11.

At the end of the tour, a delegation of farmers’ would meet the Governor and submit a memorandum .