Serving of notice on eviction of encroachment on Sirukulam, an irrigation tank here, by Revenue officials was stopped after a resident, S. Manikandan, threatened to commit self-immolation on Thursday.

Sources from the revenue department said Deputy Tahsildar Jeyaraman was pasting the orders that 41 of the residents of Periyar Nagar were allotted houses constructed at Anaiyur by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. The houses were allotted only to those who gave consent to shift their residence from the encroached area.

However, few others have been resisting attempts by the Revenue officials to evict them as per a Supreme Court order following a case from Sivakasi Regional Tax Payers’ Association.

Even as pasting of orders of eviction scheduled for Saturday was going on, Manikandan threatened to commit suicide after dousing himself with kerosene. However, he was prevented by the police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Tahsildar (Sivakasi), S. Baskaran, said that Collector A. Sivagnanam had called for a meeting to discuss the eviction issue on Friday.