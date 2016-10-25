Sirugudi former Panchayat president P. Manivannan attempted self-immolation here on Monday, as he was allegedly not allowed to have tea along with other community people in a tea shop at Kottaiyur near Natham. He poured kerosene on his body and tried to commit suicide. The police snatched the kerosene can and took him to the Collector to redress his grievances. In a petition submitted to Collector T.G. Vinay, he said that a gang tried to attack him while he was drinking tea in a tea shop on October 18. “They forced me to go away. The police should file a case under The SC and the ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against them.”

