Sugar cane crushing operations in the Salem Cooperative Sugar Mill at Mohanur for 2016-17 commenced here on Saturday.

District Collector M. Asia Mariam inaugurated the crushing by dropping a sugar cane bunch onto the conveyor belt.

MLAs K.P.P. Baskar, and K.S. Moorthy; administrative committee president M. Sivabagyam; and managing director of the mill R. Priya; were present.

Quantity

Ms. Asia Mariam said that 3.50 lakh tonnes of sugar cane obtained from 3,451 acres have been proposed to be crushed during the current season.

During 2015-16, about 3.47 lakh tonnes of sugar cane were crushed with an average sugar recovery of 8.30 per cent.

The Collector added that the payment for farmers would be credited to their bank accounts within 14 days after receiving the sugar cane. She said that the mill bagged second place at the national level for best financial management for 2015-16.

She requested the farmers to supply the much needed sugar cane to the mill so that the target is achieved.

District Revenue Officer K. Palanisamy, Aavin president Chinnasamy, officials, farmers and workers too participated.