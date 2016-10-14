Poor infrastructure:An earthmover being used to drain stagnant rain water at Samathanapuram in Palayamkottai on Thursday.— Photo: M. Lakshmiarun

Several parts of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai, especially busy roads around the schools, witnessed heavy traffic snarl after the unexpected rain.

For the past several months, the district has been experiencing sweltering heat and the sudden downpour on Thursday afternoon brought a much needed relief to the residents.

Though the forenoon was hot as it was on Wednesday that recorded 104 degree Fahrenheit, it became suddenly cloudy after 3 p.m. Around 3.30 p.m. it started raining at Suththamalli, Pettai and Tirunelveli Town areas. The 30-minute-long downpour doused the heat and the rainwater stagnating along the already badly damaged roads made driving a nightmarish experience for two-wheeler riders.

Several parts of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai, especially busy roads around the schools, witnessed heavy traffic snarl after the unexpected rain. The absence of traffic police in these spots transformed the situation from bad to worse.

Thanks to the timely traffic regulation executed by a couple of auto drivers, situation improved after an hour near Rose Mary Matriculation Higher Secondary School, situated close to the Palayamkottai police station.

When water-logging affected vehicular traffic at Samadhanapuram, councillor Kumar of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam brought an earthmover to drain the stagnant water into the drainage channel to bring back normalcy along the busy stretch.

Places such as Kadayanallur, Kalakkad and Cheranmahadevi also experienced good rainfall on Thursday.