A Sub Inspector and a special branch head constable were arrested by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) for allegedly threatening to foist a case against a licensed explosive seller and demanding bribe from him.

Ramesh (36) of Panambattu village in Kalasapakkam taluk sells explosives for digging wells. In 2014, he was booked in a case for selling explosives illegally. Subsequently, he obtained licence and continued his business. But Kadaladi police station Sub Inspector L. Yesurajan allegedly demanded Rs. 10,000 from Ramesh for not booking a case against him on charges of violation in selling explosives. As Ramesh bargained, Mr.Yesurajan scaled down his demand to Rs.3,000. Mr. Ramesh contacted Tiruvannamalai unit of DVAC.

According to the plan devised by sleuths in DVAC, Mr. Ramesh went to Kadaladi police station on Wednesday and gave money to Special Branch head constable D. Elumalai who accepted the money and gave it to Yesurajan . The two were caught red-handed.