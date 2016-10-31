Air quality study conducted by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in Tirupur city during Deepavali has indicated that average suspended particulate matters (SPM) contents that were below of 10 microns were higher than permissible limits in ‘residential areas’ but lower when compared to last year.

Noise levels were found higher in residential areas in Tirupur city vis-à-vis last year. Official sources told The Hindu that the average SPM levels of less than 10 microns stood at 126 micrograms per cubic metre at residential areas on the Deepavali day against 193 mgms/cubic metre recorded last year. Five days prior to Deepavali, the average SPM contents levels of particles less than 10 microns was just 51 mgms/cubic metre in Tirupur. The officially permissible SPM limits for residential, commercial and sensitive areas are 100 mgms/cubic metre.

In the commercial areas and sensitive areas, the readings of SPM of less than 10 microns stood at 61 mgms/cubic metre and73 mgms/cubic metre respectively on the Deepavali day. The average noise levels stood at 66.6 decibels in the residential areas against 63.68 decibels recorded last year.