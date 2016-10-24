A total of 217 students from various schools took part in a letter writing competition which was organised by the Department of Posts here on Sunday.

The officials of the Vellore Postal Division said that students from as many as 20 schools took part in the contest that was conducted at the E.V.R. Nagammai Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

The participants were asked to write a letter to the Prime Minister of the country. The Postal Department provided the school children with an A4 sheet of paper and an envelope. The students dropped their letters in the post boxes made available at the venue of the event, an official said.