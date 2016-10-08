As a student fell from a crowded TNSTC bus on his way to school, other students travelling in the bus staged road roko demanding frequent bus services near Chengam on Friday.
Guruprasath, a class IX student of a government school in Tiruvannamalai, fell down from the bus and was injured when it was crossing Kannakkurukkai village.
He was immediately shifted to a hospital. However, the students in the bus staged a road roko demanding sufficient and frequent bus services.
Police officials intervened and pacified them.
