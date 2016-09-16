Students of Sethupathy Government Arts College here on Thursday boycotted classes and staged a sit-in dharna, protesting against the attack on the Tamil in Karnataka over Cauvery water issue.

About 740 students – boys and girls – soon after reaching the college squatted on the open space on the premises and shouted slogans condemning the attack on the Tamil in Karnataka and urging the State government to ensure adequate protection to them.

They also demanded that the Congress government in Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court order and also help the farmers in the delta region raise at least one crop.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S. Sarvesh Raj advised them to disperse without causing damage to public properties.

The students returned home after boycotting classes.