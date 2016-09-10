Teachers asked to motivate the students to work on such projects

Computing language is very essential to do more research in Tamil and speed up development of the language throughout the world. Motivating engineering students in developing Tamil computing applications and software will help take the latest technologies to more Tamil people and spread their culture and tradition across the world. These were some of the points highlighted by Tamil scholars at the 15th International Tamil Internet Conference held at Gandhigram Rural Institute near here on Friday.

In her special address, Ulrike Niklas, Professor at the University of Cologne, Germany, said the main activity of the conference was to get new respect to Tamil, which was very old, and at the same time a modern language.

In 2000, no Indian languages, including Tamil, were available on the internet. Singapore and Malaysia took the lead in taking Tamil to the ‘internet world’. Now, all Tamil literary works had been available in original script on the internet, she said.

Earlier, no computer using Tamil as language was compatible with other computers owing to the different codes. With the introduction Unicode system, the problem was eliminated. Now, everything could be done in Tamil, she added.

Addressing the gathering, former Chairman of IIT-Kanpur M. Anandakrishnan said development of Tamil was rapid in the computer world. It was like a silent revolution. Standardisation of keyboards and fonts was a remarkable development. Development of Unicode had shattered all barriers, he noted.

Students of engineering college, who were doing theses and projects, should concentrate on Tamil computing and its applications. Teachers should motivate the students to work on such projects. Such a measure would increase the pace of development of Tamil computing, he stressed.

International Forum for Information Technology in Tamil president (Conference Committee) A.K. Ramakrishnan said Indian universities had been lagging behind in using computation linguistics. This conference would help improve the use of computational language, he added. GRI Vice-Chancellor S. Natarajan said the conference would take Tamil to a new height.