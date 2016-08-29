Business venture:The outlet is run by entrepreneurs on the college campus.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

Outlet opened at Auxilium College

: An Aavin parlour is now being run by budding entrepreneurs at a city college. Setting its foot on a college campus, Vellore Aavin has opened a parlour at Auxilium College, and this would be manned by students.

The Vellore-Tiruvannamalai District Co-operative Milk Producers Union (Vellore Aavin) has been selling its products such as ice cream through franchise retail outlets at a few places. It had approached the administration of Auxilium College to set up a parlour at the college canteen.

The college authorities had asked Aavin to allow their students run the parlour under its entrepreneurship scheme.

Following this, Aavin provided equipment such as refrigerator and cooler at a concessional rate for students, a press release said.

The parlour, which was opened on Friday by Sr. Eugini Fathima Mary, principal of Auxilim College, will be run by students of the Department of Business Administration. Undergraduate students, who have classes in the afternoon, will run the parlour on part-time basis in the morning, according to Beulah Suresh, head of department, Business Administration of Auxilium College.

“Students learn theory in classrooms. By running the parlour, they will get practical training on maintaining the facility and also customer relations,” she added.

“The profit from the sale will go to the students,” N. Aruljothi Arasan, general manager of Vellore Aavin said. He added that a few other colleges have also expressed willingness to set up parlours