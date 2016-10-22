Students of Voorhees College on Friday staged a protest on the college premises demanding the management to submit a complaint to the Superintendent of Police against the canteen contractor for allegedly threatening the principal and the bursar.

On August 8, students had ransacked the canteen as the contractor was serving poor quality food, and was verbally abusing students and faculty members.

Arul Raj was running the college canteen for one year, and his brother had often verbally abused the staff and students. Following this incident, a complaint was lodged at the Vellore South police station.