Teachers should make their students realise former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s dream of making India a nation with 100 per cent literacy, said Justice Nisha Banu, Judge, Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, here on Saturday.

Addressing Teacher’s Day and Children’s Day celebrations of schools run by Kanniyakumari CSI Diocese at Scott Christian College, the Judge appealed to the teachers to increase the literacy ofKanniyakumari district from 87.6 per cent to 100 per cent.

The judge also exhorted the teachers to ensure compulsory education for children aged between 6 and 16 as per the constitution.

Kanniyakumari CSI Diocese Bishop Devakadatcham presided. Chief Education Officer V. Jayakumar and others spoke.

Teachers who were instrumental in achieving good results in public examinations and toppers among students were given prizes and certificates on the occasion.