An alleged stand-off between the Headmistress and three teachers of Suresh Sudha Alagan Memorial Government Higher Secondary School at Thirupullani near here has put students in a quandary as they have abstained classes for the fourth day on Monday.

The boys and girls who visited the Collectorate here on Monday with their parents complained that the atmosphere in the school was totally ‘vitiated’ as the standoff between the HM and three teachers, who were taking classes for Plus Two students, has resulted in the transfer of two teachers, while one had went on medical leave.

In a complaint submitted to the Collector, the students alleged that Sundaramoorthy, teaching Tamil, went on medical leave, while Shanmuganathan, teaching Biology and Mugendhiran, teaching Chemistry were transferred on charges of misbehaviour and sexual abuse.

“Old student coerced”

The Directorate of School Education had initiated the action against the teachers based on a complaint given by an old girl student against the Tamil teacher for beating for getting low marks without verifying the fact that she was ‘coerced’ to lodge the complaint that too after a gap of one year, they alleged.

They had no complaint against the three teachers and they made this clear when a three-member enquiry team led by Child Protection Unit visited the school for an enquiry a fortnight ago, the girl students told The Hindu . The old student herself had told some reporters that she was forced to sign a complaint prepared at the CEO office, they said.

The team, however, submitted a report that the Tamil teacher did beat up the old student and others. It also said in the report that some girls had told the team that the Biology and Chemistry Teachers used mobile phones while taking classes and spoke to the girl students in ‘double meaning.’

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer K Jayakannu said the DSE had taken the action against the teachers based on the report of the enquiry team and his office had no role in it. After their transfers, new teachers were posted, he said and denied the students’ allegation that there were no replacements. The HM could not be contacted for her comments.

Taking exception to villagers or parents ‘instigating’ the students to abstain classes, Collector S. Natarajan said he would enquire and take necessary action.