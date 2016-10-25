More than 100 students of different schools in Salem city gained first hand experience on the functioning of the RMS (Railway Mail Service) at the RMS office at the Suramangalam head post office in the city recently. The visit of the school students and teachers to the RMS office is in connection with the Mail Day as part of the National Postal Week celebrations.

The students learnt the mail operations for various classes and type of mails, ordinary, speed post and parcel operations.

The head sorting assistant and sorting assistants explained to the visiting students functioning of the RMS office.

Journey of letters

They explained the journey of letters right from the posting of the letters in the letter boxes and received at the booking counters till they were handed over to the addressees.

According to B. Ragavendran, Assistant Superintendent-Post, Salem RMS, the students were given a post card each free of cost, to motivate the students to cultivate letter writing habit and know the importance of using the PIN code.

They were asked to write letters to their teachers and parents on their visit to the RMS office.