Students attached to the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) - Student Branch of Knowledge Institute of Technology here won third prize at the national level ‘technology dissemination contest for students -2016’ held at Pune recently.

The contest was organised jointly by the IEEE Pune Section and IEEE Student Branch of JSM’s Jayawantro Sawant College of Engineering, Pune.

Teams

Four teams from Knowledge Institute of Technology participated in the contest. Each team made the presentation in two urban-based and two rural-based schools.

The school students, who attended the presentation, were from secondary standards.

Based on their performance in level 1, two teams were selected for final presentation.

The team led by B. Gowsitha comprising M. Divya, B. Abirami and K. Bhuvaneshwari won the third prize and cash award.

P. S. S. Srinivasan, principal, L. Subramanian, dean, N.Sathiyakumari, professor and head, ECE, and IEEE Student Branch counsellor lauded the students.