A large number of students of schools and polytechnic colleges displayed scientific models on the various achievements made by the country in the field of science and technology at an exhibition held at the AVS College of Technology, Chinnagoundapuram near here recently. Scientific models on the achievements of the country in field of space, science and technology and energy generation through renewable sources were displayed at the day-long exhibition held on the topic ‘you are the scientist’.

G. Tholkappia Arasu, Principal, AVS College of Technology, addressed the students. Prizes were distributed to the best exhibits.