Evidences played a key and definite role in detecting the cases of cyber crimes, said Sanjay Kumar, City Police Commissioner

He was speaking at the inaugural of the workshop on ‘cyber crimes: Cyber Laws and digital evidence’ at the Central Law College here on Thursday.

He narrated various cases of morphing and pornography to caution the student participants to be careful on internet usage.

V. Rajendran, former president of Cyber Society of India, spoke on the different cyber laws and its applicability.

He introduced new concepts of cyber crimes such as spoofing, squatting, steganography, cloning, scavenging, dumpster diving, and ways they were dealt about.

Mr. Rajendran warned the students of the possible risks of posting personal photos on social media.

S. Bascarane, Inspector-cum-Web Officer, Puducherry Police, briefed on the societal crimes of varying genres and their relation to cyber crimes.

The digital evidences and cyber forensics related concepts were covered by Babu Madhavan, senior manager, Cyber Forensics and Lab Systems Private Limited, Chennai.

He spoke about the possible usage of digital accessories such as hard disk drives and memory card for criminal purposes and the ways to store only needed data with proper customised settings.

Mr. Rajendran handled the final session too covering the emerging scenario of ‘cyber crimes and individual privacy in India’.