Kiran Bedi addressing the graduates of Christian Medical College, Vellore on Monday; the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry handing over the medal of honour for the best outgoing student Harshita Nori. —Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Kiran Bedi advises medicos going abroad to return home and serve the country

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Monday urged students to be ‘community mobilisers’.

Delivering the address at the graduation ceremony of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, she told medical graduates to bring the community together wherever they were posted.

“Do a resource mapping wherever you are posted. There might be retired persons and half-trained or half-skilled persons. Do not be an 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. dispenser or long-working doctors, but bring the community together,” she said.

She said that something was missing in the rural areas as the community was not brought together.

“Bring the NGOs together wherever you are. All are spread out. But there will be volunteers in your areas. A village will prosper if brought together under a commune leadership,” she added.

While serving in under-served areas, she asked the young doctors to remember that the country's need for medical care was outgrowing its infrastructure.

Ms. Bedi said students going overseas for higher education and learning skills should come back and serve the country as it needed them.

She presented medals and certificates to students. Harshita Nori was given the award for the best outgoing student. Among others, Sunil Thomas Chandy, director of CMC and Anna B. Pulimood, principal of CMC, were present.